TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - Two people were injured during an incident at a construction site in Tualatin on Wednesday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Just after 10:30 a.m., TVF&R tweeted that firefighters were at the scene of an industrial accident in the 12000 block of Southwest Blake Street.
FOX 12 learned that two people were hurt when the beam they were on collapsed at a construction site.
Life Flight was initially activated.
The patients were taken to local hospitals by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
Two people hurt when the beam they were on collapsed at a construction site off 124th in Tualatin. Both taken to local hospitals by ambulance. No word on extent of injuries. pic.twitter.com/UKucKfHqSP— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) June 10, 2020
The construction company provided the following statement to FOX 12:
"An incident occurred this morning at the PGE Integrated Operations Center project in Tualatin. The job site is on a stand down, and emergency personnel have transported two individuals to OHSU. The health status of those workers is our highest concern, and they are in our thoughts. We do not have more details at this time and will provide updates as they are available."
