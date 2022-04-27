Sheriff ID’s deputy in critical condition after Beaverton crash that killed two Southridge HS students

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The deputy critically injured in an early morning Beaverton crash Wednesday was identified during a press conference held by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett identified the injured deputy as Michael Trotter. Sheriff Garrett said Trotter began his career with WCSO as a reserve deputy in 2013 before becoming a full-time patrol deputy in 2015.

“He remains critical but stable condition,” Sheriff Garrett said at the press conference. “Deputy Trotter sustained life threatening injuries and has a long road to recovery.”

In total, two people died and four others, including Deputy Trotter, are in critical condition.

“This morning’s events are not only difficult for the sheriff’s office but also the Washington County community, especially members, family, friends of the Beaverton School District,” Sheriff Garrett said. “My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of 17-year-old Matthew Amaya and 16-year-old Juan Pacheco Aguilera who tragically lost their lives.”

The accident happened just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, when Beaverton police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway and Southwest Murray Boulevard. Officers arrived and found a Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and a silver Nissan Altima had been involved in a crash.

Police said an investigation revealed the Nissan, which was occupied by five people, was traveling southbound on SW Murray when the driver ran a red light at SW TV Hwy and struck the WCSO patrol vehicle.

Both 16-year-old Juan Pacheco Aguilera and 17-year-old Matthew Amaya were pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people inside the car, including the driver, were taken to area hospitals and are in critical condition.

The Beaverton School District said the five people in the Nissan are students at Southridge High School. According to the school district, Amaya and Aguilera were juniors at Southridge.

“We are devastated to learn of these deaths. Our hearts go out to their families and friends, and our thoughts are with those who are currently hospitalized. We also want to extend our condolences and support to the Southridge community. We have extra counselors at school today to support all those in need,” Southridge Superintendent Don Grotting said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 503-629-0111.

