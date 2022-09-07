High profile politicians visit Portland ahead of midterms

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Politics in Portland saw national interest on Tuesday. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Representative Earl Blumenauer and Representative Suzanne Bonamici for an event, and Republican Maryland governor, Larry Hogan, joined GOP Oregon gubernatorial candidate, Christine Drazan at an event just down the street.

Pelosi joined Bonamicci and Blumenauer at the Energy Trust of Oregon in Downtown Portland to talk about the Inflation Reduction Act.

Pelosi touted major parts of legislation signed into law by President Biden last month, and the momentum it could give congressional Democrats to keep control of the House.

“We fully intend to win and when we do, the other piece of our Build Back Better legislation is very essential, it’s the family piece,” said Pelosi.

Pelosi says the Inflation Reduction Act, which is a scaled-back version of the massive social spending legislation, The Build Back Better Plan, features funds to tackle climate change, changes to how corporations are taxed and lowers the price of prescription drugs. Pelosi also said at the roundtable Oregon’s extra house seat up for grabs in November will be crucial.

“Democrats intend to hold the House,” said Pelosi. “In fact, we intend to grow our numbers, and Oregon is very important in that regard.”

A few blocks away, Maryland governor, Larry Hogan, joined fellow Republican and candidate for Oregon governor, Christine Drazan to talk homelessness and crime.

The moderate Hogan says he is supporting Drazan because he believes she embodies the same values he has when tackling community safety.

“I think she’s the kind of leader that you really need in this state, whose willing to focus on these issues, that’s willing to tackle some of them head-on,” said Hogan.

Drazan says bringing Hogan to her campaign event in Portland stresses the importance of this issue.

“Crime, homelessness, community safety is a central issue in this campaign for governor because it’s a central issue for Oregonians,” said Drazan. “This is not complicated stuff, but for whatever reason, in our own home state of Oregon we have struggled with these issues.”

In November, Drazan faces Democrat Tina Kotek, and independent Betsy Johnson on the ballot for governor.

Congressman Blumenauer faces republican Joanna Harbor in a historically Democratic district.

Congresswoman Bonamicci faces Republican Chris Mann in her race.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.