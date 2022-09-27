Business owner in Grants Pass on the run after felony animal neglect found: Sheriff

JOSEPHINE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The owner of a business in Grants Pass is on the run from felony animal neglect charges after deputies received several tips from the local community.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant at the Pawsitive K9 Solutions facility on 6th Street in Grants Pass on September 21. Inside, deputies found 13 abandoned dogs with no food or water, and bad living conditions.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, on September 26 detectives and animal control officers executed another warrant at the business owner’s home in Selma where they found a dead dead horse and a dead rabbit. as well as 16 other animals living in poor conditions without food or water.

The sheriff’s office said there was also a small illegal marijuana growing operation at the home and deputies seized hundreds of pounds of processed plants.

The sheriff’s office said the business and homeowner fled the area before deputies arrived to execute the search warrant.

No details about the identity of the suspect(s) were immediately released. However, the sheriff’s office asked anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact Detectives with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5123.

