Humane Society rescues 94 rabbits from Vancouver home

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Humane Society for Southwest Washington received 94 rabbits from a single home in Vancouver and is struggling to find space for all of them. The rabbits were surrendered by their owner to Clark County Animal control who worked with HSSW to get the rabbits and start them on a path to adoption.

Of the 94 rabbits, 34 were placed with foster volunteers and the other 60 are housed at the shelter. The rabbits range in age from babies just a few days old to adults.

Upon receiving notice of the rescue, HSSW worked quickly to prepare for the rabbits’ arrival. “On a typical day, we can comfortably house 10-12 rabbits,” said Andrea Bruno, HSSW President. “Rescues of this scale are uncommon in our community, and always place a strain on resources and space. But we are committed to being here for the animals 365 days a year and this case has pushed us to find some new solutions.”

HSSW estimates as many as 15 rabbits will be spayed/neutered weekly to prepare them for adoption.

“Ordering supplies and finding space was only the beginning,” says Bruno. “The next steps in this process will take many weeks if not months. We’re fortunate to have amazing foster volunteers and skilled medical and animal care teams to care for the rabbits, and we’ll need the help of our community to find them new homes.”

To help more rabbits find new homes, HSSW plans to offer reduced-fee and fee-waived adoption promotions beginning this weekend and continuing as needed. To find more information or donate to HSSW, check out the Southwest Humane website.

