Bicyclist critically injured in crash with car in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bicyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Friday night in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 11:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a crash at Southeast Division Street and Southeast 92nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a bicycle and car that crashed. The woman riding the bicycle was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was not injured. He stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police have not given a cause for the crash. The major crash team responded to investigate. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov , attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-289329.

