Vista House viewing area damaged in rollover crash

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash damaged the viewing area around the Vista House early Saturday morning.

The Corbett Fire Department said the driver had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The area near the base of the Vista House has extreme damage from the crash. The Vista House remains open and just one parking lot is closed because of the crash.

