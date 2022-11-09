Timberline to host opening day on Friday

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - Good news for skiers and snowboarders: Timberline Lodge will host their opening day on Friday.

The ski resort announced Wednesday morning that it will welcome everyone for winter skiing and riding starting Friday with Pucci and Bruno’s lifts. Other lifts will open when conditions allow.

After opening day, the ski area will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., conditions permitting.

Timberline has measured up to 39 inches of snowfall since September 1. The base depth at the lodge at 6,000 feet is currently 27 inches.

The ski resort said that while early season conditions exist, please be aware of active machinery and unmarked hazards.

More information about daily operations at Timberline Lodge, click here.

