Police ask for help finding vehicle in deadly Albany hit-and-run

ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in a hit-and-run in Albany early Saturday morning and police are asking for the public’s help identifying the vehicle involved.

The Albany Police Department said at about 4:20 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of a person down in the 1500 block of Geary Street Southeast. When they arrived, they attempted to save the 30-year-old Albany woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they believe the woman was hit by a car that left the scene. They do not know the make and model of the car, but it will have front end damage based on evidence found at the scene. They are asking for the public’s help identifying the car and driver.

APD is asking anyone with surveillance video in the following locations to contact them:

• Geary St SE between Pacific Blvd. and Queen Ave.

• 16th Avenue at Geary St. SE

• 17th Avenue at Geary St. SE

If you have video or any information, contact the APD detective unit at (541) 917-7680.

