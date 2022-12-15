Armed robbery suspects’ images released, Portland police ask for help identifying couple

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police said that on Oct. 7, officers were called to the parking lot of Shun Chang Lounge near Southeast Powell and Southeast 92nd Avenue.

Two suspects - a man and a woman - robbed several people at gunpoint and shot them, according to police. All victims survived.

Investigators have released surveillance footage of a man and woman who they suspect are connected to the armed robberies and shooting. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward to anyone who provides tips that lead to an arrest.

Keri Libey is a regular at the bar. She’s urging anyone who may have been there that night or know the man and woman to come forward.

“Be honest, and be open, and help those who got shot,” Libey said. “Because they have families that suffered too.”

Nearby business owners said that while smaller petty crimes are common in this area, they were shocked to hear of such a violent armed robbery.

Libey said she feels this is part of a larger trend of crime and violence increasing throughout the city.

“You never know who you’re standing next to, just don’t ever judge anybody by their looks,” Libey said. “There’s scandalous people around here and they don’t care.”

Police are asking anyone who might recognize the man or woman in the surveillance video go to crimestoppersoforegon.com and reference case number 22-31. Tips can be left anonymously.

