Two indicted for armed robbery of Tigard pawn shop

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were indicted Friday by a grand jury for armed robbery of a Tigard pawn shop in July, Tigard Police announced Wednesday.

Just before 3 p.m. on July 14, police responded to All That Glitters at 13185 Southwest Pacific Highway. Employees said a man robbed the store at gunpoint, then ran out.

Police tried to track the suspect with a K-9 unit, but were unable to find anyone.

Detectives identified two suspects: 33-year-old Rosario Jumpingbull of Portland as the suspected robber and 32-year-old Isabel Lemier, also of Portland, as the suspected getaway driver, police said.

Jumpingbull was already in custody at the Multnomah County Jail for unrelated charges when a Washington County grand jury indicted him. He was then transferred to the Washington County Jail.

Police arrested Lemier on Tuesday.

