Man, 83, sleeps overnight in trunk before being rescued near Kelso

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - An 83-year-old man was rescued from down a 25-foot slope after spending the night in his trunk Friday in Cowlitz County.

Cowlitz County Fire & Rescue 2 said the 83-year-old man drove off North Goble Creek Road at about 8:30 p.m. Friday. He was driving home when another car turned the corner, blinding him with the headlights. The distraction caused him to swerve off the side of the road.

The man’s car came to rest partially in a creek bed with water coming inside. He could not find his cell phone and could not get out of his vehicle. He made his way to the trunk of his car and slept there the rest of the night.

He found his cell phone when it was beeping because of a low battery alert. He then called 911 for help.

Cowlitz County Fire & Rescue crews used multiple ladders to reach an 83-year-old man down a 25-foot slope early Saturday morning. (Cowlitz County Fire & Rescue 2)

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters responded at 6:30 a.m. Firefighters used multiple ladders to get to the man and bring him to safety.

The man was taken to PeaceHealth St. John’s Medical Center with chest injuries, an ankle injury and effects from exposure to cold weather.

