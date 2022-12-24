Semi slides into Kelso slough

Semi slides into Kelso slough
(Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:52 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KELSO Wash. (KPTV) - A truck driver was rescued from a Kelso, Wash. area waterway Friday after his semi-truck slid off Interstate 5, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

Just after 1:30 p.m., firefighters responded to milepost 36 on I-5 South.

Semi slides into Kelso slough
Semi slides into Kelso slough(Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue)

SEE ALSO: Roads ice over as winter storm hits Oregon

The driver was not injured, but his truck cab was completely surrounded by the icy water.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder from a ladder truck to reach and rescue the man.

Authorities said the slide-off was caused by ice on the road.

