Semi slides into Kelso slough

Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:52 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KELSO Wash. (KPTV) - A truck driver was rescued from a Kelso, Wash. area waterway Friday after his semi-truck slid off Interstate 5, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.
Just after 1:30 p.m., firefighters responded to milepost 36 on I-5 South.
The driver was not injured, but his truck cab was completely surrounded by the icy water.
Firefighters used an aerial ladder from a ladder truck to reach and rescue the man.
Authorities said the slide-off was caused by ice on the road.
