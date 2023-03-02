Gov. Kotek includes Clatsop County in homelessness state of emergency

ASTORIA, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Tina Kotek notified Clatsop County Tuesday that it meets the criteria to be included in the Homelessness State of Emergency declared on Jan. 10, 2023.

Kotek made the decision after the Oregon Housing and Community Services reviewed the county data. The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners declared a local state of emergency related to homelessness because the number of unsheltered people rose above minimum threshold of 30 households to 529 in 2022. The number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Clatsop County is 99%, which exceeds the minimum threshold of a rate of unsheltered homelessness of 80% or greater.

“I fully recognize that homelessness is a crisis in communities throughout Oregon, as your recently declared local state of emergency very clearly articulates,” said Kotek in a letter to the Board of Commissioners. “That is why I am urging the legislature to approve an urgent, $155 million investment package, including $27.4 million to rehouse people experiencing homelessness and expand shelter capacity in the 26 rural counties that make up the Balance of State Continuum of Care, including Clatsop County

The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners was glad state officials are recognizing the problem.

“Clatsop County has the highest share of homelessness among their general population when compared to other Oregon counties and we are very pleased that the governor recognizes the great need we have to address this critical problem,” said Clatsop County Board of Commissioners Chair Mark Kujala. “We look forward to working with Oregon Housing and Community Services and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management to address this basic human need for shelter.”

To address the ongoing houselessness problem, the County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of a 22-room Columbia Inn.

Click for more information on Clatsop County housing initiatives and the Governor’s letter to the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners.

