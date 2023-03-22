Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural Washington

27-year-old Meshay Melendez, and her 8-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart
27-year-old Meshay Melendez, and her 8-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department says the bodies of a missing Vancouver mom and daughter have been found in a rural area near Washougal on Wednesday.

The mother, 27-year-old Meshay Melendez, and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were last seen on the morning of March 12. A car that police believe belonged to Melendez was found a short distance from the 7700 block of Vancouver Mall Drive on March 19.

SEE ALSO: Police searching for wanted felon in Woodburn

On March 19, police arrested Kirkland Warren, a person of interest in their disappearance, on charges of tampering with a witness, violation of domestic violence orders and possession of a firearm. Police believe Warren was the last person Melendez and Stewart were with before they disappeared.

On Wednesday, around 9:40 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious circumstance call off SE Sunset View Road in Washougal. The caller reported there appeared to be two “life-sized mannequins” just off the road, down an embankment. Deputies then responded to the scene.

Family members of Meshay and Layla have been notified and cause of death and manner are pending a report from the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: In this Monday, Dec. 20, 2010 photo, patrons leave a Cracker Barrel restaurant and store...
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants
SE Portland residents scared after homeowner attacked by nearby camper.
SE Portland residents scared after homeowner attacked by nearby camper
Homeless person threatens to burn Portland woman’s house down.
Homeless person threatens to burn Portland woman’s house down
Popular NW Portland deli to close after 32 years
Popular NW Portland deli to close after 32 years
The 16-year-old driver in a crash that killed five young people did not have a driver’s license...
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say

Latest News

Michael Spencer.
Vancouver police looking for missing man possibly in ‘dementia episode’
What happens if TikTok gets banned in the US?
They found live nudibranchs (a type of sea slug) living inside the turtle's shell.
Dead sea turtle washes ashore at Manzanita carrying ‘whole ecosystem’
West Linn-Wilsonville SD votes to keep controversial books after push for ban