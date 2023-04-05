PPB to start using drones after Portland City Council approves $80k pilot program

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has been authorized by the city council to purchase and begin using drones in a “limited pilot project,” the PPB announced Wednesday.

The city council approved the year-long project, which PPB said would cost less than $80,000.

Police also said that nearly every metro-area law enforcement agency already uses drones, and that they will be used to document and investigate vehicle crash sites, study traffic flow and patterns in major crash sites, and use as part of search and rescue operations.

“I’m pleased PPB will begin this pilot using drones on a limited basis,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “Drones have proven to drastically reduce personnel time at crash scenes, increase safety and decrease the amount of time the public may be impacted when it comes to situations such as road closures.”

Along with the traffic division, the drones will also be used by the explosive disposal unit and during “tactical events” when requested, police said.

Police said they will not use drones for random or mass surveillance, harassing or intimidating an individual or group, in connection with any facial recognition technology, or for crowd control “unless a life safety critical incident occurs.”

