Equipment taken during smash-and-grab of Portland fire vehicle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue is looking for some of its equipment that was taken from a vehicle sometime overnight on Friday.

PF&R said a battalion chief’s vehicle was parked near Southeast Division Street and Southeast 45th Avenue. A back window was smashed and equipment was taken sometime between 6:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday. A turnout jacket and self-contained breathing apparatus were taken. The value is about $10,000.

Turnout gear that was stolen from a Portland Fire & Rescue vehicle. (PF&R)

A self-contained breath apparatus that was stolen from a Portland Fire & Rescue vehicle. (PF&R)

PF&R asks the public to let them know if they see these items. If you see them, you’re asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333 and reference police case #23-90401.

