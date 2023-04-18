Man shot during fight at Keizer bar

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:38 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was hurt after a shooting happened during a bar fight Monday night, according to the Keizer Police Department.

Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to Bubba’s Pub and Lotto, located at 3860 River Road North, on the report of shots fired. Police say officers learned there was a fight between multiple people, and at one point, a 25-year-old man from Keizer was shot.

Everyone involved in the fight and shooting fled the scene. Police say the shooting victim and another man, a 31-year-old from Keizer, were found after their car crashed in the 2600 block of Front Street Northeast in Salem.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. Police say the other man was taken to the Marion County Correctional Facility where he was charged with riot.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details are being released at this time. Police say more arrests are expected.

