Portlanders hold drag show to protest growing anti-trans legislation

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Local performers and artists organized a drag show at Pioneer Square in Portland on Saturday to raise awareness over anti-LGBTQ legislation.

The event was called “Expressions: A celebration of drag and transgender rights,” and brought out some of the top performers from across the area.

Organizers from the Trans and Drag Initiative say they want to raise awareness of the heightened attacks on drag and trans performers and new legislation recently passed across the county.

“With more and more of these laws going into effect, it’s important to have cities and hopefully states that can remain as sanctuaries for freedom of expression and autonomy and agency of self,” said Dahlia Belle, an organizer of the event.

The group is also raising money for OUTMemphis, a non-profit based in Memphis, Tenn., that supports LGBTQ+ communities. Tennessee recently became the first state in the county to ban drag performances in public spaces and anywhere in the presence of someone under 18 years old.

