Oregon House passes bill protecting rights to abortion, gender-affirming healthcare

Pride Flag
Pride Flag(Pixabay via MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:35 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - On Monday, Oregon House lawmakers passed a bill that protects the rights to abortion and LGBTQ+ healthcare.

The Reproductive Health & Access to Care Bill (House Bill 2002) expands access to gender-affirming care and abortion.

This comes in contrast to recent laws being passed in a growing number of states like Oklahoma banning gender treatments, especially for minors.

The bill passed with a 36-23 vote. Every Democrat voted in favor and all but one Republican opposed.

House Majority Julie Fahey (D-West Eugene & Veneta) released the following statement after the bill’s passage:

“After the Supreme Court’s reckless decision to overturn Roe v Wade, House Democrats made a commitment to protect Oregonians’ basic rights and freedoms. Today, we fulfilled that commitment.”

Opponents to the Oregon bill have been vocal about a provision that formally prohibits medical providers from telling parents if a minor wants an abortion and wants to keep it private.

Supporters of the bill say it fully restores the rights of Roe v. Wade, and protects Oregonians from anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ+ laws Republican states continue to impose across the country.

At least 15 other states, including the bordering state of Idaho, have laws that ban or limit such care.

“The Reproductive Health & Access to Care Bill is built on the belief that every single Oregonian–no matter your income, race, gender, or zip code–should have the right to make deeply personal health care decisions without interference from politicians,” said Fahey.

The bill now goes to the state Senate.

