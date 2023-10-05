Teen arrested for bomb threat against Hazelbrook Middle School in Tualatin

Classes will be canceled at Hazelbrook Middle School in Tualatin on Monday after a bomb threat...
Classes will be canceled at Hazelbrook Middle School in Tualatin on Monday after a bomb threat caused the school day to be cut short on Friday, the Tigard-Tualatin School District said.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager has been arrested in connection to a bomb threat that closed a Tualatin middle school last week, authorities announced Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Tualatin Police Department, Washington County Juvenile Department and Tigard-Tualatin School District, “a threat of violence” was posted on SnapChat on Sept. 28. The message was reported to police and school administrators, and classes at Hazelbrook Middle School were cancelled for the rest of Friday and the following Monday.

Authorities said a “youth” was allegedly responsible for the threat and had been arrested by police.

Because the suspect is a minor, no further information about them was released. They are currently charged in juvenile court with disorderly conduct and telephonic harassment.

“We want the community to know that steps have been taken to ensure student and community safety,” the statement said. “We continue to acknowledge the concerns raised by parents and community members regarding the safety of students at Hazelbrook Middle School. Tigard-Tualatin School District prioritize student safety above all else.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

