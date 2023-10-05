Teen arrested for bomb threat against Hazelbrook Middle School in Tualatin

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager has been arrested in connection to a bomb threat that closed a Tualatin middle school last week, authorities announced Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Tualatin Police Department, Washington County Juvenile Department and Tigard-Tualatin School District, “a threat of violence” was posted on SnapChat on Sept. 28. The message was reported to police and school administrators, and classes at Hazelbrook Middle School were cancelled for the rest of Friday and the following Monday.

Following a viral video appearing to show a student attacking another student, Hazelbrook Middle School in Tualatin closed early Friday due to a bomb threat.

Authorities said a “youth” was allegedly responsible for the threat and had been arrested by police.

Because the suspect is a minor, no further information about them was released. They are currently charged in juvenile court with disorderly conduct and telephonic harassment.

“We want the community to know that steps have been taken to ensure student and community safety,” the statement said. “We continue to acknowledge the concerns raised by parents and community members regarding the safety of students at Hazelbrook Middle School. Tigard-Tualatin School District prioritize student safety above all else.”

