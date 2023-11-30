Sebastian Blanco leaving Portland Timbers after 6 years

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco will be leaving the team this winter as his contract expires, the team revealed Thursday.

Blanco has spent six years with the Timbers including MLS Cup appearances in 2018 and 2021.

“I would like to extend my personal gratitude to Sebastián, and on behalf of everyone within the club, for his seven incredible years in Portland,” said general manager Ned Grabavoy. “Few players have made as great an impact on and off the field, and he will unquestionably go down as one of the greatest to ever wear the Green and Gold.

According to the club, the front office remains in discussions with out-of-contract free agents Bryan Acosta, David Bingham and Eric Miller.

The 2024 roster as of Nov. 30 is as follows:

Goalkeepers (2): Aljaz Ivacic, Hunter Sulte

Defenders (6): Miguel Araujo, Claudio Bravo, Larrys Mabiala, Zac McGraw, Juan David Mosquera, Dario Zuparic

Midfielders (8): David Ayala, Diego Chara, Yimmi Chara, Evander, Marvin Loría, Santiago Moreno, Cristhian Paredes, Eryk Williamson

Forwards (5): Antony, Dairon Asprilla, Nathan Fogaça, Tega Ikoba, Felipe Mora

