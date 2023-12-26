Around the House NW
Family, friends celebrate holiday with visit to ‘Christmas on Franklin’ in Vancouver

Families in Vancouver flocked to Franklin Street for the annual “Christmas on Franklin” on Monday.
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:20 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Families in Vancouver flocked to Franklin Street for the annual “Christmas on Franklin” on Monday.

Jim Mains, one of the homeowners, said five neighbors this year got together to put up the 200,000 lights that everyone has been enjoying for the last month.

“It’s just kind of cool how this has become a community meeting place, gathering place for the holidays,” Mains said. “The excitement, the joy, the magic that we have been seeing in so many people has been, you know, contagious.”

SEE ALSO: Union Gospel Mission serves Christmas dinner to unhoused Portlanders

Despite the rain and the chill in the air Christmas evening, many came out to enjoy the lights.

“It’s just such a joy to see so many people coming by and families gather,” Mains said. “We just had a couple who got married this year and they actually met in front of our house three years ago.”

One couple brought their baby Juniper to see the lights.

“She really loves Christmas lights and it’s nice there is a place in Vancouver,” Lana said. “You can see she just wants to go touch them all.”

Cadence, who was there with her family, said, “We’re looking at the Christmas lights. After this, we are going to dinner and then we’re going to look at more Christmas lights.”

Mains says Christmas is a way to give back to the community for himself and the others who helped set up Christmas on Franklin.

“Neighbors really wanting to share in their joy of the holidays,” Mains said. “It’s a way for us to say ‘thank you’ to our neighbors, to the community.”

Christmas on Franklin Street will continue through Dec. 31., from 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.

After deadly MAX station stabbing, Portlanders say they're nervous to ride TriMet
83-year-old woman with dementia, Ki Soon "Harmony" Hyun, missing from Sandy home
10 arrested in NE Portland retail theft sting
Families in Vancouver flocked to Franklin Street for the annual "Christmas on Franklin" on...
1 person killed in SE Portland hit-and-run; Police seek driver
