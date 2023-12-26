Family, friends celebrate holiday with visit to ‘Christmas on Franklin’ in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Families in Vancouver flocked to Franklin Street for the annual “Christmas on Franklin” on Monday.

Jim Mains, one of the homeowners, said five neighbors this year got together to put up the 200,000 lights that everyone has been enjoying for the last month.

“It’s just kind of cool how this has become a community meeting place, gathering place for the holidays,” Mains said. “The excitement, the joy, the magic that we have been seeing in so many people has been, you know, contagious.”

Despite the rain and the chill in the air Christmas evening, many came out to enjoy the lights.

“It’s just such a joy to see so many people coming by and families gather,” Mains said. “We just had a couple who got married this year and they actually met in front of our house three years ago.”

One couple brought their baby Juniper to see the lights.

“She really loves Christmas lights and it’s nice there is a place in Vancouver,” Lana said. “You can see she just wants to go touch them all.”

Cadence, who was there with her family, said, “We’re looking at the Christmas lights. After this, we are going to dinner and then we’re going to look at more Christmas lights.”

Mains says Christmas is a way to give back to the community for himself and the others who helped set up Christmas on Franklin.

“Neighbors really wanting to share in their joy of the holidays,” Mains said. “It’s a way for us to say ‘thank you’ to our neighbors, to the community.”

Christmas on Franklin Street will continue through Dec. 31., from 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.

