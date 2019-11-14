We refer to the holidays as “the most wonderful time of the year,” but it can also be a stressful time of year. When you’re stressed, it tends to show. We found a way for you to not only feel more relaxed, but look that way, too. Molly Riehl stops by Studio Sapaan to learn more about facial Gua Sha and get a lesson in facial rolling.
To learn more about Studio Sapaan: https://thtpdx.com/pages/studio-sapaan-portland
To learn facial techniques from Beth: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winning-skin-facial-health-tickets-80398442907
