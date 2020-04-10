PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools' roll-out of its distance learning program appears to have hit a snag, with parents waiting in line for hours to receive Chromebooks to continue learning at home.
"I got there at 9:00 and there was already a line and it looked kind of long, but I was like, 'well that’s just the social distancing," Gina Erdmann, whose son is a 4th grader at Rosa Parks Elementary School, said.
Erdmann said she had to wait in line for three hours to get the Chromebook, and some parents behind her in line walked away empty-handed. On social media, other parents expressed frustration with the district's planning.
On the St. John's Neighborhood Facebook page, one parent called it "the worst organized distribution event." Another called it "a huge mess."
Erdmann said it didn't seem safe for some members of the community.
"I wore a mask," Erdmann said. "There were several people who were not wearing masks, and there was no level of social distancing."
In message to parents, PPS announced Friday's planned distribution was cancelled. A PPS spokesperson said the district has distributed more than 6,000 devices so far. She also said district staff worked Friday and will work over the weekend to collect and sanitize more Chromebooks to be distributed next week.
Wow! First, Oregon Unemployment can't get people signed up for unemployment benefits, now Portland can't get this figured out. Way to go leadership! Your true colors are shining thru!
Portland Public Schools, did anyone expect this failed district to do better?
