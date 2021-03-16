After nearly losing his life, Vancouver tow truck operator reminds drivers to 'Slow down, and move over'

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A Vancouver tow truck operator nearly lost his life after a driver pinned him between two cars on the side of I-5 in January. Now his employer, Chappelle’s Towing, is teaming up with AAA to remind drivers of an important law: ‘Slow down and move over’.
On the night of Jan. 31, David Rios said he was trying to change a tire for a grandmother, who was with her grandchildren, on the side of I-5 in Vancouver. It was too muddy, so Rios told her they needed to move to a safer spot. But before they could, a driver crossed into the right shoulder and pinned Rios between two cars.
The woman’s husband, who had driven there to meet them, quickly took off his belt and told Rios, “Hold on.”
“He tied the tourniquet around my leg to stop the bleeding and then, that’s the last I remember, just going in the ambulance and I passed out,” Rios told FOX 12. “I woke up in the hospital a couple days later.”
Rios lost his right leg and almost lost his left, too. His family didn’t know if he would make it. The road to recovery has been painfully slow.
“I’m not working, of course. I can’t get around. I can’t drive. I can’t have no activities, like physical with my son or family,” said Rios.
Chappelle’s Towing is partnering with AAA Washington, local firefighters and local towing companies to remind drivers of the law: ‘Slow down and move over’ for emergency responders and road workers because it could save a life.
“After David’s accident, the next morning you know, it really hit home on the rest of our guys,” said Ambra Peters with Chappelle’s Towing. “It could be any one of them that that could happen to.”
Rios said he’s looking forward to getting his strength and mobility back and moving on with life. He’s appreciative of all the community support. If you’d like to help, visit this link to David Rios’ GoFundMe page.
