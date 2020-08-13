Arrests in Portland riot Wendesday night mark first following DA's decision to decline to prosecute certain protest-related charges

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police made two arrests during last night's riot in downtown Portland.
These are the first arrests made since the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that he would not prosecute certain charges against protesters. FOX 12 asked law enforcement how they're approaching arrests after the new policy announcement.
Portland police confirm that several of the charges the two people arrested on Wednesday night are facing fall under the list of charges the district attorney won't prosecute.
On Wednesday night, Portland police say several hundred people gathered outside the justice center and the federal courthouse. Police say several hours into demonstrations, the group launched fireworks toward the fence protecting the federal courthouse. Police say the group also lit a fire outside the building. Violence continued into the night, and Portland police say it was eventually declared a riot.
Later Thursday morning, PPB identified the two people arrested as:
- Daniel Applegate, 31, of Troutdale, who was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest, riot, and outstanding parole board warrant for first-degree rape.
- Marissa Wilder-Hancock, 19, of Portland, who was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for second-degree criminal mischief and reckless burning.
FOX 12 asked law enforcement about the district attorney's new policy and if it changes their approach to arrests during demonstrations. Portland police referred FOX 12 to Chief Chuck Lovell's statement from earlier this week, which says in full:
Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Michael Schmidt discussed a new policy declining certain cases presented to his office related to arrests made at protests.
The Portland Police Bureau remains committed to public safety. We have said repeatedly throughout these long months that we would prefer not to make arrests at all. In fact, people regularly meet to demonstrate all over Portland with no police interaction. Over the last several months, we've seen thousands gather in awesome displays of peaceful assembly.
The goal for the Portland Police Bureau is to maintain the peace and promote public safety. As DA Schmidt said today, his policy does not change the law, nor does it say his office will tolerate damage to property or deliberate violence against police or anyone else. When police make arrests, they are based on probable cause that a crime has been committed. Committing a crime is different from demonstrating. Some people use the gatherings as an opportunity to commit crimes. The arrests we make often come after hours of damage to private property, disruption of public transit and traffic on public streets, thefts from small businesses, arson, burglary, attacks on members of the community, and attacks against police officers.
The Portland Police Bureau is much more interested in collaborating with the community in ways that will lift people up. We are much more interested in seizing a positive momentum and listening to our community on how we re-envision public safety. Nightly violence disrupts our ability to do that, and the people committing the violence know that. We hear from our community every day how tired they are of the nightly violence.
As always, whether the District Attorney decides to charge cases we send to his office is up to him. The Portland Police Bureau will continue to do the job the community expects of us, and will continue to reach out to all people to connect and build trusting relationships. One of those relationships is with the District Attorney, and we will continue to work with that office in the interest of public safety.
Portland Police officers put themselves in harm's way daily as public servants. They are professional and dedicated. I am proud to be their Chief and I am proud of their commitment to serving, and protecting our community.
Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese on Thursday shared with FOX 12 an attachment of an email he sent to Schmidt. In it, he said this:
Mike, I have a concern and a question. I didn’t realize riot was one of the charges you were presumptively dismissing. I haven’t read any of the PPB reports related to that specific charge but I have witnessed situations where it’s been used and the criminal behavior has been significant. I would recommend that charge be moved to a different tier. I was trying to understand bullet point #5. What is the intent? Are you still planning a press conference? The situation on the street is incredibly volatile with a really committed group of Antifa/anarchists starting fires, damaging property and assaulting police/community members. They may feel even more emboldened if there is a public statement that appears to minimize their activities.
Reese also said in a statement:
I strongly support the right to demonstrate and for people to use their individual and collective voices to express grief, outrage and a call for action. Over the last few months, I’ve had the opportunity to join those marching against oppression and racism, and to meet with community members and leaders to have an open and honest conversation about the change that is needed in our community. I am listening to concerns and ideas on how we can build a safe, equitable and accountable public safety system free of racism. Since May 29th, there have been large gatherings of peaceful protesters who have elevated these injustices to a necessary and consequential level. There has also been a smaller group who have engaged in criminal behavior such as setting fires, vandalism and assaults. We have had violence directed at those responsible for protecting the adults in custody, the medical staff providing health care and rehabilitative services, and those in custody themselves. As a practical matter, protests are among the most difficult events to manage in policing today. The police have a responsibility to safeguard the right of people to assemble and engage in free speech, while balancing other rights guaranteed in our Constitution, including maintaining public order by preventing rioting, arson and other illegal activity. “On Friday August 7th, the District Attorney provided me a draft of his protest case policy. Our email exchange is included as part of this statement/public records request.
In the email exchange, Reese and Schmidt agreed to talk more to discuss those concerns.
