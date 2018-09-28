PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A baggage handler at Portland International Airport is accused of stealing guns out of checked luggage.
Police arrested the suspect, Deshawn Kelly, on Tuesday. They said he is a convicted felon, and as such, is not even allowed to have a gun.
Investigators allege, Kelly stole six guns over a two-month period, from travelers departing from PDX.
According to Port of Police, the 26-year-old suspect did not work for the airport or TSA, rather the contract company, Professional Business Providers Services.
Court documents show, the first report of a stolen gun dates back to Aug.19 of this year, when a Glock was stolen from the checked bag of a passenger flying to Phoenix. Several more reports followed.
A different victim, told FOX 12 he’d put a lock on his luggage before he checked it in, on his way to North Carolina.
He said, his entire bag went missing, and although American Airlines was able to find it days later, when they did, the tags had been switched and the handgun inside was gone.
Once police began to suspect Kelly was stealing the weapons, detectives used two bait bags to prove it.
According to court documents, during one of those operations, surveillance video showed Kelly handling one of those bait bags, removing it from the view of surveillance cameras, and later returning it. But, detectives said it appeared the lock had been damaged.
The next day, two more bags were allegedly stolen. On Sept. 25, police obtained a search warrant for Kelly’s home, where they recovered all but one of the guns reported stolen. Records show, the suspect confessed to the crimes that same day.
He was then arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail. Kelly is facing 13 charges, including six counts of first-degree theft and six counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
Records show, Kelly was granted pretrial release. His next court appearance will be on Oct. 10.
