PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It's been 90 days since protests began in the streets of downtown Portland, and they don't seem to be letting up any time soon.
They began following the death of George Floyd by an officer in Minneapolis. Now, the City of Portland is dealing with its longest string of riots to date. Since late May, there have been 23 riots declared across Portland neighborhoods. However, the most we have seen have been in the month of August, with 13 riots declared.
The persistence is something Black community leaders say is key to putting pressure on local leaders to make lasting changes.
“The protests have allowed the voices and the concerns of the Black community to be heard by a larger, wider, community," Cecil Prescod, minister of Faith Formation, said.
While the protests have kept the attention of many in Portland and beyond, FOX 12 asked Prescod, where do we go from here?
Prescod said city leaders need to listen up.
“As we look back at other moments similar to this, those voices that were crying out the loudest were the voices of the young and the unheard," Prescod said.
Portland NAACP president E.D. Mondaine agreed, noting one small step in the right direction has already been taken by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.
This November, voters will decide whether there should be a police oversight board, which will determine disciplinary action for officers without any say from city leaders.
“The NAACP is proud to have endorsed the reform measure being championed by Jo Ann Hardesty for November’s ballot," Mondaine said. "That will allow for what we see is true oversight for the Portland Police Bureau."
Mondaine said the community also has an important role in helping fight racial injustice.
“Demand accountability," Monaine said. "It’s great we’re showing out in the streets, those numbers are wonderful. We need, again, those people with privilege power and access to speak up with their voices and become that wind. But we also need their ability to send letters, to write emails."
This crucial work, Reverend Tara Wilkins said everyone in the community needs to participate in.
“People need to get engaged and involved and we all need to vote, we all need to vote this year," Wilkins said.
On Friday, there will be a March on Portland in conjunction with the March on Washington. Mondaine encourages anyone to go out and join them at the Oregon Convention Center at 12 p.m.
