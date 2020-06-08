Don't click the link: BBB warns of COVID-19 contact tracing scam in Oregon, nationwide

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Better Business Bureau and Federal Trade Commission are warning the public about a scam disguised as a contact tracing attempt.
COVID-19 contact tracing is a relatively new process for many people, and for that reason officials say scammers are trying to take advantage of the public's lack of knowledge to trick people into releasing more personal identifying information.
Typically, states and counties have been relying on phone calls and texts to perform contact tracing in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. In a May blog post, the FTC said some scammers pretending to be contact tracers have sent text messages with a link to click on. Officials say you should not click on the link, and instead delete the message.
The FTC says clicking the link will download software to your device that could give scammers access to private information. The recipient may also be asked to fill out more personal information online, or may be directed to call a number and answer questions.
The Oregon State Director of BBB Northwest, Danielle Kane, told FOX 12 that legitimate contact tracers will not ask you for your address, social security number, or credit card and bank account information. Paying attention to how things are worded in texts or phone calls can also help you determine whether or not you're being scammed, Kane said.
"Anything that's claiming you have, you must call within 24 hours, or we need your social security number- all that kind of pushy context are red flags," Kane said.
According to Washington County Public Health, contact tracers will call from a couple different specific numbers listed on Washington County's website. They may ask where you've been, who you've had close contact with, and inquire about your health, housing situation and employment, the website says.
Kane said it is also okay if a business asks you to jot down a phone number and date for when you visited for contact tracing purposes.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
