CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Evidence of COVID-19 was found in wastewater samples from a residence hall at Oregon State University and an apartment building near campus.
School officials said the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was found in sewage from Sackett Hall and the OSU-affiliated GEM apartments just north of Campus.
OSU’s wastewater investigators, dubbed TRACE, began rapid response testing Wednesday to determine if students living in those buildings carry the virus.
Administrators said the testing is being done out of an abundance of caution.
Campus-wide wastewater testing has detected the presence of the virus only in those two locations, according to school officials.
Students in those buildings were notified by email.
“Occurrences such as this are not cause for panic but rather simply illustrate the reason we have TRACE OSU in place,” said Ben Dalziel, TRACE director and assistant professor in OSU’s College of Science.
Each week, TRACE OSU conducts routine, random COVID-19 testing of up to 1,000 faculty, staff and students and wastewater analysis to monitor the presence of the virus at Oregon State’s campuses in Corvallis and Bend and at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport.
People in the OSU community with possible symptoms should contact their primary care provider or students can call the Student Health Services Nurse Advice Line at 541-737-2724, or call 541-737-9355 for an appointment.
