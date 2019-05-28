CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A former Plaid Pantry clerk says he was fired for pulling a gun out after a hatchet-wielding man walked into the store he was working at in Oak Grove last month.
Kristeofer Follis, 21, says he was working the graveyard shift alone April 28 when the masked man walked in with a 12-inch hatchet down his pants.
“A young man walked in with his face covered and walked up to the counter, pulled out a hatchet, and within a second of that happening, I drew my gun and just made sure he knew I had it, never pointed it at him,” Follis said.
Follis also called 911 and told dispatchers what was happening. He says he was scared, but remained level-headed and got the upper hand on the masked man, who he assumes was there to rob the store.
At one point during the confrontation, the man with the hatchet got down on the floor, apologized, and offered to leave, Follis says.
“He got down on his knees and was like, realizing ‘I really screwed up’ kind of thing,” Follis said.
While Follis was still talking to 911, he says the suspect left the store, leaving behind his hatchet. Clackamas County deputies have seized the weapon as evidence.
Follis says it is against Plaid Pantry policy to carry weapons, and so even though he likely thwarted a robbery, he says he was fired. He says he knew he was breaking the rules by having the gun at work, but thought his safety was more important.
“I’d rather get fired over something like that then possibly be in the hospital dying,” Follis said.
Plaid Pantry released the following statement to FOX 12 regarding the incident Tuesday afternoon:
"Plaid Pantry adheres to proven industry best-practices, including the policy of no weapons in the store. The Company makes significant investments in security equipment and training in robbery deterrence and violence prevention. All employees are trained in these procedures and receive ongoing refresher training. In the event a robbery does occur, the focus shifts entirely to non-resistance, cooperation, and violence avoidance for the safety of our employees and customers."
Law enforcement say the masked suspect is still at large. They say he is in his early 20s, stands about 5-feet-5-inches tall, and was last seen wearing a dark jacket and khaki pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office at 503-655-8211.
(2) comments
Good guy with a gun! I like it!
You don't fire the good guys, this guy will get a great offer elsewhere I'm sure and PP will look like idiots. He probably saved his life, working alone at midnight.
