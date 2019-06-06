Family of woman killed by MAX train in 2017 sues for $13M

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The family of a woman who was hit and killed by a MAX train in Beaverton two years ago is suing TriMet for close to $13 million.
Chance Hoyt, 21, of Portland, was hit near the crosswalk at West Baseline Road and Southwest 175th Avenue in June 2017.
Investigators said Hoyt waited for an eastbound train to pass, then ran across the track without looking and was hit by an oncoming westbound train. TriMet reported that the train operator attempted to stop, but there wasn't enough time.
Hoyt was pronounced dead at the scene, and her family now claims both the agency and the operator are negligent.
In their suit, Hoyt’s family cites a lack of additional warnings alerting that another train was coming.
FOX 12 has reaching out to TriMet for comment but the agency says it can’t comment on a pending case.
