Iconic Portland record store opens again for one customer at a time

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland record store with deep roots in the Rose City has been shut down for months.
Now, Music Millennium is offering customers a one-of-a-kind chance, allowing them to shop inside the iconic store by themselves for one hour. At 51 years old, it’s the oldest record store in the Pacific Northwest.
People interested in shopping the store will have to wear a face mask. If a customer doesn’t have a mask, workers will provide one.
Customers must also practice social distancing with store employees.
Music Millennium is asking each person to donate $25 or more to support local musicians who not been able to make an income during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our customers are big part of what we are when you are record shopper or a book buyer you like to go in a shop and browse, so the customer side of things, they are excited to get back inside,” Terry Currier, store owner, said.
Music Millennium has a history of being a leader in in-store performances and has had more than 4,500 of them. People interested in shopping at the store must call beforehand to make an appointment.
