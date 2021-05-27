Local winery uses robot to combat problem in vineyard

TURNER, OR (KPTV) - A local winery is using a robot in its vineyard to combat a huge problem, powdery mildew. You’re likely familiar with it if you grow roses.
The founder of Willamette Valley Vineyards tells FOX 12 they are the first farmers in the world to use an autonomous robot to apply UV-C light in a commercial setting. Last year the vineyard installed the special band of ultraviolet light in its HVAC systems to kill the coronavirus. That led the winery’s Founder and CEO, Jim Bernau, to the research Cornell University was doing along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Oregon State and Washington State universities with this same technology except for the protection of grapevines.
Bernau says researchers needed to prove the technology’s effectiveness on vineyards, so the winery purchased a $75,000 robot to test it in a commercial setting. The treatment is delivered at night and is dangerous within 25 feet of the bulbs.
“It’s electric so it doesn’t make any noise like a tractor does right so it’s like it’s just floating through the vines going up and down the vine rows with the eerie blue green light emanating from it so it’s really something to see,” said Bernau.
He says the technology is cost-effective, sustainable and can greatly reduce global agricultural use of fungicides, another more harmful treatment for powdery mildew. They hope to have a late-night event for wine enthusiasts to show off their robot sometime in the future.
