HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced to nearly six years to prison after pleading guilty to an armed robbery involving a taxi driver last year, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
On September 14, 2020, Josiah Augustine Johnson requested a ride from Gresham to Beaverton. When the taxi driver arrived, he noticed that Johnson was acting strange and asked that he pay upfront, the district attorney's office said. When Johnson pulled out cash, the driver noticed a counterfeit bill and asked him to give him his cellphone as collateral until the ride was complete.
Johnson asked the driver if he had "personal protection" with him, which he answered no during the ride. After the ride was done, Johnson tried to pay the driver with the counterfeit bill, the district attorney's office said. The driver refused and told him that he would return his cellphone once he was paid. Johnson pulled out a gun and threatened the driver while demanding his phone back. Fearing for his life, the driver attempted to grab the weapon, and the two fought over the gun. During the altercation, the gun was fired and hit Johnson in the buttocks. The driver was able to get a hold of the gun while witnesses called the police.
Washington County Sheriff's deputies responded and learned that the gun was stolen. Johnson admitted that it was illegal.
Johnson was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon involving the use of a firearm.
