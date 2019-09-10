BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Two competing soccer teams worked together when heavy rain threatened a local high school's gym.
Soccer teams from McNary High School and Westview High School were scheduled to play Monday evening in Beaverton, but the game was canceled after rain flooded the field.
Video taken by a FOX 12 viewer shows players working together to grab sandbags and take them back to the gym while heavy rain was coming down in the area.
The Beaverton School District confirmed to FOX 12 that players from both teams helped prevent water from getting inside.
Flooding caused bubbling underneath the field's turf, but it has since flattened out.
The school district said the field will be closed this week. The turf manufacturer will come out and groom the field to make repairs and make sure it's safe.
There's no word on if Friday's football game against Glencoe High School will be postponed or take place somewhere else.
The school district said some flooding happened inside the school, but only in areas with concrete floors. It has since been cleaned up.
Westview High School will be open Tuesday.
