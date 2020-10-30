PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Health officials encourage Oregonians to also prepare for flu season as COVID-19 cases increase across the state.
The Oregon Health Authority on Friday reported 600 new cases of COVID-19. That follows news on Thursday that Oregon was one of nine states to report daily high case counts.
In the midst of COVID-19 and flu season concerns, health officials are sharing some good news, however.
They say countries that have already experienced flu season are reporting historically low cases, and if Oregonians continue to practice a few safety measures, we could emerge from the winter months as successful as countries in the southern hemisphere.
Dr. Paul Cieslak, who serves as one of OHA's senior health advisors during the pandemic, says 83,000 flu tests were taken in Australia, Chile, and South Africa, with only 51 of those tests returning positive. He says it's never been that low for an entire flu season. In the past three years, on average, one in seven people tests positive for influenza, according to Cieslak.
Cieslak and other health experts attribute this to measure being taken to fight against COVID-19, including physical distancing and wearing masks. He says these results from other countries are reassuring for us locally.
"It makes me feel like if we can keep our physical distancing and wearing the masks and doing those things, then we’ll be blessed with a low incidence flu season," Cieslak said. "We’re still emphasizing though the importance to get vaccinated. We still think that’s the single best thing that you can do to protect you throughout the flu season."
Cieslak says during some flu season without COVID-19, hospital beds will fill up with influenza patients, so it's extremely important to keep taking safety measures seriously and to get your flu shot if you haven't already.
