Motorcyclist dies after crash with SUV in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person died after a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in southeast Portland Saturday evening.
At about 6:20 p.m., Portland police responded to a report of the crash near Southeast 34th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.
Officers arrived at the scene and determined that the rider of the motorcycle was dead.
The Major Crash Team responded to investigate.
The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to police. No arrests were made.
Police say the name of motorcyclist will be released after next of kin has been notified.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
