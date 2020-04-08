PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – He’s known as the “TikTok Doc” and his dance moves from a Portland hospital are bringing smiles to millions of people all around the world.
From the classic “Cha Cha Slide” to trendy TikTok challenges, this all started when Dr. Jason Campbell at Oregon Health & Science University decided to start dancing – to connect with the younger generation and to help spread some much-needed laughter. Eventually, he convinced other doctors and nurses to join him.
Little did he know, in just a few weeks, his videos would get him national attention, a live interview on “Good Morning America,” along with millions of views. FOX 12 had a chance to FaceTime with him from work.
Today, he says, these short videos bring some relief and a mental break to medical professionals during their long shifts at work.
A sneak peek of what the TikTok Doc is up to! Dr. Campbell says he takes his work very seriously, but this brings much-needed smiles to his team & people around the world. Plenty more where this came from.#Portland #OHSU #GoodNews #TikTok #ChaChaSlide @DrJCoftheDC @OHSUNews pic.twitter.com/OfwzTySYq6— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) April 9, 2020
He says he’s blown away by the response and thankful that this is getting such a positive reaction from people all around the world.
“To see doctors in this light, it’s energizing and humbling and fun. It doesn’t take away from our degrees and what we do, just another way to say we’re human too,” said Campbell.
Dr. Campbell says he wants everyone to know you can still have fun while practicing social distancing.
And he doesn’t want anyone to think they’re not taking the virus seriously. He’s just trying to find a little light in these tough times.
