PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon businesses that choose not to accept empty beverage containers for redemption will not be penalized through April 30.
The Oregon Liquor Control Commission outlined its extension of the bottle bill reprieve Wednesday.
The temporary period of non-enforcement began March 15 and was initially set to expire March 31.
The OLCC said the reprieve began when grocery stores were overwhelmed with customers due the pandemic. As staffing and social distancing concerns continue, the OLCC announced the extension halting the enforcement of redemption requirements through April.
There is no mandate at this time that businesses refuse containers. If retailers choose to do so during this temporary period of non-enforcement, they will not be penalized.
“What remains the same is that eligible beverage containers in Oregon are still worth 10 cents, even if stores choose not to accept container returns at this time. A deposit may still be assessed on the purchase of all eligible beverage containers,” according to the OLCC.
BottleDrop redemption centers operated by the Oregon Beverage Recycling6 Cooperative will remain open, along with BottleDrop Express drop sites and dealer redemption centers.
“The OLCC will continue to monitor the effects of this action and the impact on the grocery industry, and advises that because not all communities have redemption centers, to please safely store bottles and cans until redemption services fully resume,” according to an agency statement.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
