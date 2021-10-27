Oregon restaurant industry calling on elected leaders to replenish Restaurant Revitalization Fund

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Local restaurants may be in for a tough winter as the cold weather tends to deter customers from eating outdoors.

The Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association says outdoor dining represents as much as 20 percent of daily sales for many restaurants.

Out of the about 5,000 eligible applicants in Oregon for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, just under half have received funding. The restaurant industry is now calling on elected leaders to bring monetary relief to businesses before they take another hit this winter.

"The other half are still out in the cold. They still haven't gotten the funding to assist them in survival mode as they head into the winter, which is obviously a very challenging time for restaurants," said Jason Brand, president of Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Mama Bird in northwest Portland is one of the thousands of restaurants that still haven't received their share of the $28.6 billion fund. Owner Garbiel Pascuzzi says they were depending on that money to get them through the winter months when business is expected to trend downward.

Pascuzzi says customer turnout is low as is.

"We're not seeing families out as much, and we used to have lots of kids cause it's such a family-friendly concept, cause they bring a lot of money in," said Pascuzzi.

Like many other restaurants during the pandemic, Mama Bird has been offering outdoor seating for customers to feel safer, but it has cost them a lot.

"Propane, I just read, is going to be four times more expensive this winter than it was last winter, probably from demand," Pascuzzi said. "It's pretty chilly already, imagine December, January, February. The last three months, looking at my sales they've been going down, they haven't been going up."

Pascuzzi says relying on take-out sales to make up for the money they're losing isn't as reliable of an option as it was earlier in the pandemic.

"Our supply chain issues, we can't get to-go wears half the time. We're constantly pivoting, something is basically not showing up everyday," said Pascuzzi.

So now, it's a waiting game. Pascuzzi says he was approved for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund around five months ago, but hasn't received a dime and has no idea when he will as the funds have dried out.

It's a reality Pascuzzi shares with 177,000 restaurants nationwide.

"If we don't support them, they're going to be gone. They're already disappearing," said Pascuzzi. "Some of the best ones in the city. One of the best has, it's been here for 10 years."

If you would like to help local restaurants like Mama Bird, you can write a customizable letter to Congress asking them to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund here.