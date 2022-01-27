MCMINVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian in McMinnville was killed Wednesday morning as pedestrian deaths across the state continue to rise.

Both McMinnville Police and Fire Department responded to NE Riverside Drive and NE Alpha Drive shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. Emergency personnel said despite lifesaving efforts, a 61-year-old Amity man was pronounced dead on the scene. His name is not being released until family has been notified.

The vehicle involved, a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, was driven by an 84-year-old McMinnville man who stayed on scene.

The resulting accident closed NE Marsh Lane and NE Miller Street for approximately three hours according to McMinnville police.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.