PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Portland on Monday to protest President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration to fund a border wall.
The protest at Tom McCall Waterfront Park is one of many across the country on Presidents Day.
Occupy ICE was one of the groups organizing Monday’s protest in Portland. The group previously set up camp for more than a month around the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office in southwest Portland last summer.
Organizers said Monday they were gathering to not only oppose a border wall, but to celebrate migrant and minority communities.
Organizers said they intended to keep Monday’s rally peaceful.
Presidents Day protest getting started at Tom McCall Park. They’re expecting 800 people, protesting the president and his declaration of a national emergency to build a border wall. pic.twitter.com/3twoG5PUFn— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) February 19, 2019
