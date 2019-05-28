LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – A Lebanon man was arrested after police say he broke into an RV storage lot and barricaded himself inside someone’s travel trailer.
James Georgelis, 36, was taken into custody on parole violation charges late Thursday morning at Cheadle Lake RV Storage in the 4500 block of Weirich Drive. Police say he was later charged with two counts of criminal trespass in the second degree, four counts of burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the second degree and theft in the second degree.
Officers responded to the storage lot just before 10:10 a.m. after an employee reported that someone had entered the lot during non-business hours and had attempted to enter several travel trailers.
Officer arrived at the scene and after reviewing surveillance video searched the property and found Georgelis barricaded inside a trailer.
The owner of the trailer gave officers the key and Georgelis was taken into custody.
While on scene, officers received information about a recent burglary at Bender Mechanical Service, Inc. where several tools had been stolen. Upon a consented search of Georgelis’ backpack, all the tools were found, according to police.
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with more information about this case to call Officer Ryan Osuna 541-258-4335.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Hey Jim! Time for some face and neck tats.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.