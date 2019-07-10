SANDY, OR (KPTV) - Two people were arrested Tuesday night after police responded to a stabbing at a fast food restaurant in Sandy.
At around 9:11 p.m., officers were called out to a disturbance at the Taco Bell, located at 37317 Highway 26. Police said it was reported a man was stabbed in the neck.
Officers arrived on scene and located a victim. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where police say he required extensive stitching.
The victim was released from the hospital around midnight and is recovering well, according to police.
Police said an investigation revealed that there was a verbal confrontation inside the restaurant between the victim and the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Caley S. Mason, of Maryland.
The victim and Mason do not know each other, police said.
According to police, Mason left the restaurant, came back inside, approached the victim and slashed his throat. Mason then fled the scene in her vehicle and nearly hit witnesses in the parking lot.
Mason's vehicle was later stopped on Highway 212 near 130th and she was taken into custody.
Mason has been booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, reckless driving, and menacing. Her bail is set at $255,000.
Police said a second suspect, identified as 31-year-old Phillip M. Thomas, of Maryland, was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of tampering with physical evidence. His bail is set at $2,500.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed, according to police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
