PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Performers whose shows have been canceled and venues closed are getting creative to keep the cash flowing right now.
Wednesday night, the band Soul Cookin’ set up for a house concert.
“We were all playing sometimes six or seven nights a week and then all of a sudden, all that is gone,” musician Steve Kerin said.
Because when the venues closed, the gigs stopped too.
“This is how we feed our families, you know,” musician Brian Foxworth said.
So in lieu of an audience, they have an iPad for a virtual concert in hopes of some digital tips.
“So people who would come out and see us can still listen to us live through the Internet,” Kerin said.
Musicians aren’t the only ones making some changes right now. Dancers at Lucky Devil Lounge who can’t perform in person are taking their show and food on the road.
“If you order your food from Lucky Devil, you get two babes to bring you your food,” Dancer Toxic! said. “It’s tapas and tatas.”
They’re calling it “Boober Eats,” and it’s keeping them in business.
Owner Shon Boulden said, “Our security guys, they’re now drivers. All of our dancers are now delivery personnel, our cooks are cooking, my bartenders are now answering phones, so they’re phone tenders now.”
Everyone is adapting however they can, because rest assured, even in these hard times, the dancing and the singing will go on.
For Soul Cookin’s virtual performance details and how to contribute to the band members, you can go to Foxworth’s Facebook page.
