Self-service at Oregon gas stations extended through May 23 due to COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Office of the State Fire Marshal has extended a temporary rule change allowing Oregon gas stations to provide self-service on a voluntary basis.
The change was first enacted March 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been extended multiple times and is now extended from May 9 to May 23.
The move will help address worker shortages at stations, the fire marshal’s office says. Self-service is not mandatory.
Gas station attendants can still help customers, while avoiding face-to-face and hand-to-hand contact. Workers will continue to sanitize equipment and fuel nozzles.
Unattended self-service is permitted when a gas station owner exhausts all staffing options, according to the fire marshal.
Stations that do not have an attendant on duty are still required to post safety signs for physical distancing and instructions showing customers how to operate a fuel pump correctly.
This self-service rule change has not affected areas of Oregon that were already authorized for self-service refueling under state law.
For more, go to the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s website.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.