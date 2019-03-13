PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With spring just around the corner, there’s one thing you may be seeing more of around your house: ants.
This is the time of year when they start to come out in droves.
Rob McMaster is the owner of Halt Pest Control, and he said with the weather warming up he’s getting 15-20 calls a day about ants.
While there are a few varieties we commonly see in Oregon, there are a few things you can do to help cut down on them.
“Here in the Pacific Northwest we’re known for rain and moisture, so if you can convey that moisture and rain away from the base of your foundation and away from the base of your house that makes a huge difference,” McMaster said.
He also says to watch out for any trees, landscaping, vegetation or mulch touching your home because that can give ants a direct pathway up and under your siding.
Also, make sure to clear your gutters because if they’re full of debris they can be a place where ants nest.
There’s also a misconception McMaster wants to clear up: sometimes people associate ants with being in filthy conditions or homes that aren’t well kept, but he says that’s not true at all.
While doing what you can to remove any food and water source will be a big help, if you still need assistance call for an appointment to have a professional come out to your home and take a look.
