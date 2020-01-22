Standoff ends after police threaten to send in police dog in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police took a suspect into custody after a standoff in northeast Portland.
Officers say the incident began as a robbery call at the Walgreens in 1600 block of Northeast Grand Avenue on Wednesday at approximately 8:04 p.m.
Police arrived and contacted the suspect near Northeast 6th Avenue and Northeast Clackamas Street and the subject fled on foot. Officers established a perimeter and requested on-duty Special Emergency Reaction Team officers and a K-9 team to assist with the search.
Officers located the suspect in the 1400 block of Northeast 6th Avenue and took him into custody, according to police.
Officers were engaged in a standoff with the suspect for about an hour. He was arrested after officers threatened to send in a police dog.
The peaceful ending came after a Portland police tactical team used a megaphone to communicate with the suspect.
FOX 12 was at the scene and head officers say to the suspect that they knew he had a gun. Moments later, officers used a flash grenade, sound a large boom throughout the neighborhood.
#BREAKING: @PortlandPolice involved in a standoff with a robbery suspect they believe is armed at NE 6th & Weidler. They can be heard on a megaphone telling him to surrender pic.twitter.com/2lgfFzSB9m— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) January 23, 2020
The suspect appeared to crawl out onto the sidewalk, where police took him into custody. The suspect has not been identified and it’s clear yet what charges they will face.
Police haven’t said if they’re search for any other suspects in connection with the robbery.
